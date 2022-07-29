Vince Gill Cancels 3 Shows After Amy Grant Hospitalization

Vince Gill has canceled a trio of planned weekend dates in the wake of wife Amy Grant‘s hospitalization this week. Christian pop singer Grant was involved in a bicycle accident on Wednesday and rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions and was in stable condition on Thursday (July 28) according to spokesperson.

According to Ticketmaster, Gill cancelled a Thursday night gig at the Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C. and Friday (July 29) and Saturday night’s (July 30) shows at the Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. Gill’s next scheduled date is on Aug. 4 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the first show in a planned four-night stand at the legendary venue as part of its 130th anniversary celebration. Country Now reported that a spokesperson for Gill confirmed that the singer currently has no plans to reschedule the three shows.

A representative earlier told Billboard that Grant, who was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, was expected to stay hospitalized through Thursday night for observation and treatment. Gill and Grant married in May 2000 and at press time the couple were still slated to host their annual Christmas at the Ryman residency — which will feature 12 shows this year — with tickets for the run on sale now.

Later this year, Grant will take part in the Kennedy Center Honors as one of this year’s five honorees. The recipients who will be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C., include Grant, actor/filmmaker George Clooney; singer Gladys Knight; composer, conductor and educator Tania León, and rock band U2.

Grant is also set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Behind The Eyes when she releases the 30-song, triple vinyl album on Sept. 9. The new project features the 12 tracks from the original album, completely remastered, as well as 18 bonus tracks, b-sides, demo recordings, and two newly reimagined tracks from producer Keith Thomas