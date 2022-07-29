Tyler Hubbard Sets January Release for Debut Solo Album, ‘Dancin’ in the Country’

After a decade of notching hits such as the Diamond-certified “Cruise” and “Meant to Be” as part of Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard will release his debut solo album early next year.

Dancin’ in the Country will be issued on Jan. 27, 2023 via EMI Records Nashville. Hubbard has already given fans a taste of the upcoming project via the single “5 Foot 9” and additional songs “35’s” and “Way Home.” On Aug. 19, he will continue that trajectory with the release of five additional songs from the album.

Related Vince Gill Cancels 3 Shows After Amy Grant Hospitalization

“We’ve been releasing new music throughout this summer, and now I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project – these songs have been waiting to be heard!” Hubbard said in a statement. “Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans, as I get ready to go on tour. I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist.”

Hubbard co-wrote every song on the six-track project. Notably, Keith Urban is among his co-writers on the title track, as well as Jon Nite and Ross Copperman. In addition to the new album, Hubbard will hit the road this fall, opening shows on Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour, which will be Hubbard’s first full-fledged tour as a solo artist.

See the track list for Hubbard’s Dancin’ in the Country below: