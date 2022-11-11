Tyler Childers Announces 2023 Send in the Hounds Tour

Tyler Childers and his longtime band The Food Stamps will hit the road in 2023 for the Send in the Hounds Tour, which launches April 14 at New Orleans venue The Fillmore.

They will bring a range of openers with them, including Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Elle King, Marcus King, John R. Miller, Miles Miller and Margo Price.

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, Nov. 16, and general on-sale begins Nov. 18 at tylerchildersmusic.com.

The tour takes its name from Childers’ recently released triple album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which arrived earlier this year on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records. That project follows his previous acclaimed projects, including Purgatory, Country Squire, and Long Violent History.

See the full list of tour dates below:

April 14—New Orleans, LA: The Fillmore*

April 16—Georgetown, TX: Two Step Inn

April 20—Irving, TX: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†

April 22—Rogers, AR: Walmart AMP‡

April 24—Phoenix, AZ: Arizona Financial Theatre#

April 26—Santa Barbara, CA: Santa Barbara Bowl#

April 27—Berkeley, CA: The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley#

April 30—Indio, CA: Stagecoach

June 6—Detroit, MI: Masonic Temple Theatre+

June 8—Chicago, IL: The Salt Shed^

June 9—Maryland Heights, MO: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis^

June 11—Cleveland, OH: Jacobs Pavilion+

June 14—Minneapolis, MN: The Armory~

June 15—Kansas City, MO: Starlight Theatre~

Aug. 2—New York, NY: Radio City Music Hall×

Aug. 3—New York, NY: Radio City Music Hall×

Aug. 5—Boston, MA: Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 6—Portland, ME: Thompson’s Point**

Aug. 10—Philadelphia, PA: The Met

Aug. 11—Columbia, MD: Merriweather Post Pavilion††

Aug. 13—Raleigh, NC: The Red Hat Amphitheater‡‡

Aug. 15—Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

Aug. 16—Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

Aug. 18—Wilmington, NC: Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park‡‡

Aug. 19—Charleston, SC: Credit One Stadium‡‡

Sept. 27—Morrison, CO: Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

Sept. 28—Morrison, CO: Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

*with Wayne Graham

†with John R. Miller and Wayne Graham

‡with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham

#with Charley Crockett

+with Miles Miller

^with Marcus King and Miles Miller

~with Marcus King

×with Elle King

**with Margo Price

††with Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

##with S.G. Goodman

‡‡with S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

++with S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham