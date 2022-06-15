Ty Herndon Opens Up About Drug Addiction, Calling Crystal Meth ‘A Pandemic of My Soul’

Ty Herndon performs on stage during a Music Memorial for Jeff Carson at Nashville Palace on May 10, 2022 in Nashville.

Since releasing his debut album, What Mattered Most, in 1995, Ty Herndon has earned chart-topping hits such as “It Must Be Love,” “Living in a Moment” and “What Mattered Most.”

He’s also weathered a decades-long struggle with crystal meth, had multiple relapses, and nearly took his own life, according to an interview Herndon did with People. During that time, he also became the first male solo country artist to publicly come out as gay, in 2014.

Herndon told People that he was introduced to crystal meth at age 20.

“It was given to me. I ended up not being in control of anything,” Herndon told the outlet, adding, “There was some sexual abuse that happened, that were against my will. I’m not going to say a lot about that right now, because it’s still a work in progress for me.