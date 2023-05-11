Trisha Yearwood Delivers a Medley of Her Hits With Help From Carly Pearce at 2023 ACM Awards

Trisha Yearwood has had a successful, decades-long career so far, and on Thursday (May 11), she celebrated a few of her hits from the ’90s during the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

But the singer-actress, who was glowing in a hot pink outfit, didn’t go it alone. Carly Pearce — in a sequined floral minidress — joined the country star for the medley, which kicked off with 1992’s “Wrong Side of Memphis,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The two then transitioned into “XXX’s and OOO’s” off 1995’s Thinkin’ About You; the track peaked at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs. From there, it was a seamless transition into Yearwood’s 1991 No. 1 hit “She’s in Love With the Boy.”

Yearwood wasn’t nominated for any ACM Awards this year, but Pearce was up for three: female artist of the year, single of the year for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” alongside Ashley McBryde, and visual media of the year for “What He Didn’t Do.”

The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards were co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. It streamed live on Amazon’s Prime Video.

