Trisha Yearwood to Receive Artist Career Achievement Award From Country Radio Broadcasters

Trisha Yearwood performs at The Grand Ole Opry on August 3, 2021 in Nashville, TN.

Grammy and Emmy-award winning performer Trisha Yearwood will receive the artist career achievement award from the Country Radio Broadcasters on June 30 at the 2022 Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Nashville.

“Trisha’s career achievements are among the ultimate imaginable: Country icon, TV star, bestselling author, philanthropist. Undeniably a legend. Let’s celebrate her together on this extraordinary night,” said CRB/Country Radio Seminar president Kurt Johnson in a statement. A musical tribute will be part of the celebration.

The CRB artist career achievement award is presented to an individual artist or act who, through their creativity, vision, performance, or leadership, has significantly contributed to the development and promotion of country music and country radio.

Previous recipients include Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, George Strait, and The Judds.

Yearwood has released 12 studio albums and taken five songs to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. She has also released four New York Times-bestselling cookbooks and hosts Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on the Food Network.

The Class of 2022 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the event and include off-air radio broadcasters and four on-air radio personalities Becky Brenner, Bob Call and Barry Mardit, and on-air honorees Whitney Allen, Debbie Conner, Cathy Martindale and Rachel & Grunwald.

Warner Music Nashville Chairman & CEO John Esposito, who will transition to chairman emeritus in 2023, will receive the 2022 CRB President’s Award.