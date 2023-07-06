Tracy Chapman Reacts To Luke Combs’ Cover of ‘Fast Car’: Exclusive

Count Tracy Chapman as just as surprised as everyone else that her 1988 classic, “Fast Car,” has not only found a new life 35 years later, but that it has become a country chart-topper. Luke Combs’ faithful version is No. 1 on this week’s Billboard’s Country Airplay chart (dated July 8.)

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman tells Billboard in an exclusive statement. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Not only has Chapman’s song reached No. 1 on Country Airplay, she is the first Black woman as a song’s sole writer to top the chart since its debut in 1990. Chapman also reached No. 1 on BIllboard’s Country Songwriters chart, dated June 17, because of the success of Combs’ rendition.

Combs’ version of the heartbreaking tale of a woman trying to break out of a life of poverty and homelessness is also No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, besting the No. 6 peak that Chapman’s version reached in 1998. While Combs is the first artist to have a No. 1 with “Fast Car,” he is certainly not the first to re-record it. Among the artists who have covered it on record or live are Khalid, Black Pumas, Justin Bieber, Passenger, Sam Smith and Jonas Blue feat. Dakota.

“Fast Car” was the first single from Chapman’s 1988 self-titled debut album, released on Elektra, after Brian Koppelman discovered her while he was a student at Tufts University. Produced by David Kershenbaum, the folk-rock album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and quickly established Chapman as a vital new voice unafraid to tackle social and political issues.

At the 31st annual Grammy Awards, held in 1989, Chapman won three Grammys — best contemporary folk album for Tracy Chapman, best female pop vocal performance (for “Fast Car”) and best new artist. “Fast Car” was also nominated for record and song of the year, while Tracy Chapman received a nomination for album of the year.

The album, Chapman’s only set to reach the top of the Billboard 200, spawned two other singles: “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution,” which reached No. 22 on the Mainstream Rock chart, and “Baby Can I Hold You,” which peaked at No. 19 on the Adult Contemporary chart. She surpassed “Fast Car’s” Hot 100 success in 1996 with “Give Me One Reason,” which reached No. 3.

Chapman’s last album of original material was 2008’s One Bright Future, which peaked at No. 57. She has also quit touring, but appeared via video on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Nov. 2, 2020, the night before the 2020 elections, to perform “Talkin’ ‘ Bout a Revolution.”

Combs’ version has generated at least $500,000 in global publishing royalties, Billboard estimates, with the bulk going to Chapman who owns both the writers’ and publisher’s share of the song. Additionally, the success of Combs’ version has boosted Chapman’s original, with weekly consumption of Chapman’s version increasing 44% since Combs’ version was released, according to Luminate.