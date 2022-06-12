Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Toby Keith revealed that he has been battling cancer and receiving treatment for the disease.

The 60-year-old country music star took to social media on Sunday (June 12) to share the news about his illness with fans.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith began his tweet. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

The singer added, “I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith had a handful of North American concert dates between mid-June and early November listed on this website at press time. A representative for the artist tells Billboard that some of those dates will be postponed.

The singer’s latest album, Peso in my Pocket, was released in October 2021 through Show Dog Nashville.

See Keith’s tweet about his diagnosis below.