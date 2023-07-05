Toby Keith Returns to the Stage for His First Performances After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Toby Keith returned to the stage over the weekend, performing two full-fledged concerts at Hollywood Corners in Norman, Okla. — with each clocking in at more than two hours in length.

The shows mark Keith’s first performances since announcing his stomach cancer diagnosis in June 2022, when he revealed that he had spent the past six months undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

Some videos of his weekend shows have popped up online, including snippets of the country star performing his hits “Made in America,” “I Love This Bar” and “Dream Walking.” Keith performed with his Easy Money Band, as well as with longtime friend and collaborator Scotty Emerick.

The concerts came just before the July 4th holiday, appropriate timing given Keith’s longtime support of the United States military. He’s known for songs including “American Soldier” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” a song he wrote and recorded following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks carried out against the United States.

In 2022, Keith took a break from recording and performing in order to focus on battling cancer. In a June 2023 interview with The Oklahoman newspaper ahead of his annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic, he offered an update on his health and noted that he hoped to return to performing soon.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Keith said. “Basically, everything is in a real positive trend … you never know with cancer, so you have to prepare.”

He added, “I’ve got more wind. And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours.” He noted that if that went well, he hoped to be on the road in the fall.

See one of the clips from Keith’s weekend shows below: