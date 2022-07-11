Tim McGraw Says He’s ‘In The Middle Of’ Recording New Album

Fresh off a successful acting run in the Paramount+ Yellowstone series prequel 1883, Tim McGraw continues grinding. The singer-actor recently concluded his McGraw Tour 2022, and is already back in the studio creating new music.

In an interview as part of Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, McGraw said, “I’m in the middle of it. I’ve probably mixed eight [songs] so far, and will record a few more soon.” He also says fans won’t have too long to wait before he releases new music.

”I’m always looking to beat what I did last time,” McGraw said. ”I’m sure we’ll have something off the new album here before too long. I don’t know when the album will drop.”

The new album will mark his first full-fledged set since 2020’s Here on Earth, which included releases “I Called Mama,” “Undivided” with Tyler Hubbard (from the project’s 2021 ultimate edition) and his current Billboard Country Airplay top 5 hit, “7500 OBO.”

During the interview, McGraw also recounted his work on 1883, including the fact that McGraw and his wife and fellow singer/actor Faith Hill did the bulk of their own stunts for the series. “We did over 90% of them,” McGraw said. That includes the 1883 scene that featured Hill’s character saving someone in a river. “Absolutely, she did,” McGraw added. “The stunt girl was an ex-bull rider, and she was going after Faith. It was a real struggle. Faith’s tough and she’s a great swimmer. I was watching, too. They had a hard time getting us off horses, too.”

Though a follow up series to 1883 has been announced, McGraw says he won’t be part of it. “They changed the title to 1923 and it’ll be Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren,” McGraw said. “Faith and I want 1883 to live in its own world. We thought it was such a special project. We don’t want to water it down, we want it to stay in that world. We were so proud of the show and so proud of the characters, we don’t want to take anything away from 1883.”