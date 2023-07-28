Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour for 2024: Here Are the Dates

As Tim McGraw gears up to release his 17th studio album, Standing Room Only, on Aug. 25, he is also setting his sights on a tour for 2024.
The Live Nation-produced Standing Room Only tour will launch March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla., and will hit more than 30 cities, including Chicago, Denver and Seattle. Grammy winner and “We Don’t Fight Anymore” singer Carly Pearce will open all tour dates.
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a statement. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
The three-time Grammy winner’s upcoming Standing Room Only album features his top 20 Country Airplay hit “Standing Room Only,” as well as other previously released tracks including “Hey Whiskey” and “Remember Me Well.”
Tickets for the Standing Room Only Tour, including VIP packages, go on sale Aug. 4. See the full list of tour dates below:
- March 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- March 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- March 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- March 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- March 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- March 30 – Eugene, OR – University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena
- April 4 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- April 6 – Boise, ID – Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena
- April 13 -Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- April 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- April 19 -Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- April 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- April 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- April 26 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- May 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- May 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
- May 16- Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- May 18 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
- May 30 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
- May 31 – Chicago, IL- United Center
- June 1 – Grand Rapids, MI- Van Andel Arena
- June 6 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
- June 7 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- June 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- June 13 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- June 15 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- June 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- June 21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- June 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- June 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center