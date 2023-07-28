Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour for 2024: Here Are the Dates

As Tim McGraw gears up to release his 17th studio album, Standing Room Only, on Aug. 25, he is also setting his sights on a tour for 2024.

The Live Nation-produced Standing Room Only tour will launch March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla., and will hit more than 30 cities, including Chicago, Denver and Seattle. Grammy winner and “We Don’t Fight Anymore” singer Carly Pearce will open all tour dates.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a statement. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

The three-time Grammy winner’s upcoming Standing Room Only album features his top 20 Country Airplay hit “Standing Room Only,” as well as other previously released tracks including “Hey Whiskey” and “Remember Me Well.”

Tickets for the Standing Room Only Tour, including VIP packages, go on sale Aug. 4. See the full list of tour dates below: