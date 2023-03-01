Tim McGraw to Release New Song, ‘Standing Room Only’: Here’s When It Arrives

Tim McGraw is gearing up to release his release his latest single, “Standing Room Only,” very soon.

McGraw recently teased a surprise for fans on social media, through an Amazon Music playlist titled “Rediscover Tim McGraw,” which featured a blend of the singer’s hits and album cuts. Some fans noticed that the first letter of each song, taken together, spelled out the words “Standing Room Only.”

“Some of you guessed it!,” McGraw said on social media on Wednesday (March 1). “New single ‘Standing Room Only’ coming March 10th. If we get 1,000 pre-saves on this today, I’ll share a little bit of the song with you.”

Explore Explore Tim McGraw See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The song marks the three-time Grammy winner’s first new music since releasing his most recent album, Here on Earth, in 2020, followed by an ultimate edition of the album the following year. Two songs from Here on Earth, “Thought About You” and “Neon Church,” reached the top 20 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart (Nos. 17 and 20 respectively). To date, McGraw has earned a total of 17 chart-topping projects on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart.

McGraw has several festival appearances on the books in the coming months, including performances at Country Jam USA, Boots & Hearts, Coastal Country Jam, and multiple Country Thunder festivals. He will also join fellow country artist Keith Urban and Lil Nas X as headliners for the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston’s Discovery Green Park from March 31-April 2.

See McGraw’s announcement for “Standing Room Only” below.