Tim McGraw Sets 2022 Tour: See the Dates

Though fans can see Tim McGraw make his debut as character James Dutton in the upcoming Dec. 19 premiere of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, the actor and country music entertainer is also gearing up for his return to the road next year, when his 17-city amphitheater tour launches April 29 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Ark.

The McGraw Tour 2022 will visit Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., and more markets before wrapping at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass., on June 4.

“Home Sweet” singer Russell Dickerson will provide direct support for the tour, while McGraw also continues to show support for newcomer artists Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis by welcoming them to open shows on the tour. Earlier this year, McGraw praised Kay’s cover of his hit “Don’t Take the Girl,” which made her rendition go viral. Similarly, McGraw previously teamed up with singer Davis for a virtual duet of McGraw’s “Something Like That.”

Tickets for the McGraw Tour 2022 trek will go on sale Dec. 17 via Ticketmaster, just days before the premiere of 1883 on Paramount+. McGraw and wife Faith Hill portray James and Margaret Dutton in the series, which also features Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and more.