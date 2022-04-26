Tim McGraw & Sam Hunt to Headline Debut GoldenSky Country Music Festival

California is getting another new country music festival. Sacramento’s GoldenSky Music Festival will debut Oct. 15-16 with headlining performances from Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt at Discovery Park.

The new event is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents (Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life) in partnership with Visit Sacramento and will feature performances from top-tier country acts including Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelley and Lindsay Ell.

In addition to the musical acts, the weekend will also include a daily beer festival with more than 100 selections of local, regional and national craft beers, seltzers and ciders. The GoldenSky Beer Festival is free with festival admission for those who purchase passes before May 6. After that, the beer fest admission can be added on to the festival purchase for $10 per person, per day or $15 for the weekend.

“Besides the amazing lineup, GoldenSky has been curated to create a one-of-a-kind country music festival experience rooted in the capital city,” said Danny Wimmer Presents’ chief marketing officer Chamie McCurry in a release. “Our GoldenSky Beer Festival allows fans to tailgate INSIDE the festival with unlimited sampling over 100 craft beers, The Farmhouse will showcase some of the best farm-to-fork offerings in Sacramento, the El Dorado Market will be THE place to shop for souvenirs, and we can’t wait to see everyone line dancing in the River City Saloon & Dance Hall. It’s been three years in the making and we couldn’t be more excited to finally be here today, announcing it to the world.”

Other activities will include the River City Saloon & Dance Hall, the El Dorado Market with local wares, the Fieldhouse Sports Bar and the Loud Lounge for the cannabis enthusiasts.

Single day passes begin at $59.99 plus fees. Weekend GA passes start at $89.99 plus fees. VIP options are also available. Check out the full lineup below.