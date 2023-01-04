Tim McGraw Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters With a Throwback Faith Hill Interview

Tim McGraw recently paid tribute to late journalist and broadcast pioneer Barbara Walters, who died Dec. 30 at age 93. McGraw shared a throwback video from an interview that Walters did with McGraw’s wife and fellow country music artist, Faith Hill.

“Thank you Barbara for all the great work!” he captioned the clip.

“You talk about wanting to have a family and how important that was to you,” Walters said in the interview clip that McGraw shared on Tuesday (Jan. 3). “And then five years ago, as the career is growing, you go on tour with a country music star named Tim McGraw. Was it love at first sight? Did you walk out on that stage and say, ‘This is it’?”

“Well, of course I was attracted to him because he’s so amazingly beautiful,” Hill responded with a laugh. “He’s gorgeous. But he was like comfort to me. I don’t know — I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that this person was the one that had to be my mate for the rest of my life.”

Later in the interview, Hill added of McGraw, “He’s my best friend, he makes me laugh. He’s the best father, he loves our children, he adores our children, and he’s sexy as hell.”

Faith also shared how McGraw proposed, telling Walters at the time: “That the moment of truth was we were doing a show together and he goes onstage and I go to the dressing room and he’s taken a sharpie pen and written on his dressing mirror, ‘Will you marry me?’ And I knew that one was for real. I wrote ‘Yes, I’m going to be your wife’ in sharpie and we still have that mirror. We kept it.”

Hill and McGraw wed on Oct. 6, 1996, in McGraw’s home state of Louisiana. They went on to welcome three daughters: Gracie (born May 1997), Maggie (born August 1998) and Audrey (born December 2001).

Hill told Walters that no matter where the couple’s careers took them, their marriage and children would remain the top priority.

“We just have to keep reminding each other that our marriage is the most important,” Hill said. “Our family is the most important thing, regardless of what happens in our careers.”

Most recently McGraw and Hill starred together in the Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, portraying married couple James and Margaret Dutton.

Revisit the clip in McGraw’s post below: