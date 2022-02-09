Tim McGraw, Eric Church & Morgan Wallen to Headline 2022 Faster Horses Festival

The Faster Horses festival announced its 2022 return on Wednesday (Feb. 9), and revealed that it’s set to take place July 22 to July 24 in Brooklyn, Mich. Headliners Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen will lead this year’s tally of performers, while other musician scheduled to hit the main stage include Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Michael Ray, Caitlyn Smith, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wade.

Artists slated to perform on the Next in Nashville stage include Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Dillon Carmichael, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Ray Fulcher, Angie K, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Robyn Ottolini, Restless Road and Alana Springsteen.

The three-day music and camping event will be held on the grounds of the Michigan International Speedway. While Church and McGraw have each previously headlined the festival, this marks Wallen’s first performance at the Faster Horses Festival. Passes for the two-stage festival will go on sale Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. ET at fasterhorsesfestival.com.

Outside of music, McGraw has been busy starring in the Paramount+ series 1883 alongside his wife and fellow entertainer, Faith Hill. Meanwhile, Church is continuing stops on his Gather Again tour, which launched in September, and recently announced his latest venture, Chief’s, a restaurant, music venue and bar set to open next year in downtown Nashville.

Wallen — whose album Dangerous: The Double Album was the top-selling album of 2021, according to MRC Data — recently had to postpone the first three dates of his Dangerous tour in Indiana, W.V., and Pennsylvania due to inclement weather. The eight-month tour, promoted by Live Nation, includes shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

See the full lineup for the Faster Horses festival below.