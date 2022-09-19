Tim McGraw Greets Fans After Falling Off Stage at Music Festival

With three decades in the music business under his belt, Tim McGraw has learned a thing or two about how to keep a show going. During a performance at Boots in the Park Festival in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday (Sept. 17), McGraw lost his balance and fell off the stage, but impressively turned it into a spontaneous moment of closeness with his fans.

During his performance, as McGraw’s guitar player unleashed a searing guitar solo, McGraw sank to one knee onstage, with his back to the audience, helping to further shine the spotlight on the axe wielder. However, the move also caused the musician to lose his balance. He stumbled backward, and though he attempted to steady himself, he still fell backward from the edge of the stage. Security personnel quickly rushed to McGraw’s side.

Undeterred, McGraw quickly recovered, getting to his feet and taking the opportunity to greet fans who were standing on the other side of the barricade, reaching over the barrier to shake hands and speak to concertgoers. (Watch the fall and his interaction with fans on TikTok.)

Dustin Lynch was also on the Saturday evening lineup at the Boots in the Park festival, and joined McGraw and Ryan Hurd for a rendition of McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It.” Lynch shared a snippet of the performance on his own TikTok page, captioning the video, “Singing another with one of my heroes @timmcgraw…keep chasing those dreams y’all.”

Other artists on the Saturday night lineup included Frank Ray and Tenille Arts. McGraw’s upcoming concert appearances include two more festival dates in October: at Boots & Brews in Ventura, Calif. (Oct. 14), and GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento (Oct. 15).