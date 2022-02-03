Tim McGraw Shows Off His Vocal Chops With This Elton John Classic on ‘Colbert’: Watch

Tim McGraw is currently starring on the Taylor Sheridan series 1883, alongside wife and fellow artist Faith Hill, but he’s still a musician at heart. On Feb. 2, during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, McGraw got some help from Jon Batiste & Stay Human on an impromptu cover of the Elton John classic “Tiny Dancer.”

At the conclusion of Colbert’s interview with McGraw, the late-night host asked the musician-actor if he would sing them into the break. McGraw happily agreed, asking to sing “Tiny Dancer.”

McGraw has long covered the John hit in concert, and even teamed with John himself to perform “Tiny Dancer” as the opening performance of the 2003 American Music Awards. McGraw also included a rendition of “Tiny Dancer” on his 2002 album, Tim McGraw and the Dancehall Doctors.

Earlier in the interview, McGraw discussed how actor Tom Hanks came to have a cameo on 1883, in the role of General George Meade.

“We’ve been friends for a long time, they’re just great people,” McGraw said. “This cameo thing came up, and I called Tom and said, ‘Look, I don’t want to put any pressure on you, I know you’re Tom Hanks and you can do anything you want to do in the world, but if there’s any chance you’d be interested in this cameo …’ He goes, ‘Tell me when and where and I’ll be there.’ He showed up, was so sweet, he went to everybody on set, shook hands, took pictures with everybody. He couldn’t have been nicer.”

1883 serves as a prequel to the hit Sheridan series Yellowstone, and focuses on the origins of the Dutton family. McGraw portrays James Dutton, while Hill portrays Dutton’s wife, Margaret. The cast of 1883 also includes Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett and Isabel May, and has featured cameos from Billy Bob Thornton and Hanks’ wife and actor, Rita Wilson.