Thomas Rhett Is Hitting the Road This Summer With Parker McCollum & Conner Smith: ‘I’m Counting Down the Days Already!’

Thomas Rhett will be burning up the road this summer when he launches his 30+ city Bring the Bar to You Tour on June 17 in Gilford, N.H. The trek, produced by Live Nation and presented by Dos Primos, will feature openers Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. The tour wraps in October in Dayton, Ohio.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Thomas Rhett said via a statement. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud — I’m counting down the days already!”

On April 1, Rhett will release his latest album, Where We Started, which will include collaborations with Katy Perry, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard.

Tickets for his Bring the Bar to You Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below:

6/17- Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/18- Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/23- Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/24- Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

6/25- Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14- Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15- Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/16- Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21- Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/22- Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/23- Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12- Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13- Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/18- Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/19- Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25- Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/26- Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/22- Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

9/23- Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

9/24- Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

9/29- Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

9/30- Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center

10/1- Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/6- Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/7- Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

10/8- Missoula, MT – Adams Center

10/13- Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

10/14- Evansville, IN – Ford Center

10/15 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center