Thomas Rhett’s Upcoming Album ‘Where We Started’ Features a Katy Perry Collaboration

Thomas Rhett will release his sixth studio album, Where We Started, on April 1, he announced Friday (Jan. 14). What’s more, the title track is a rootsy-pop collaboration with pop superstar Katy Perry, co-written with Jon Bellion, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley.

“There’s something for everyone on this album and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” he captioned a teaser video on Instagram for the upcoming release. “Who’s ready?!”

Rhett, who is nominated for a best country song Grammy for “Country Again,” co-wrote all but one of the tracks on the new 15-song album, which features production from Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure and Matt Dragstrem. He also welcomes several country collaborators on the album, including Riley Green on “Half of Me,” Russell Dickerson and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard on “Death Row.” Rhett previously collaborated with Hubbard as part of CCM artist Chris Tomlin’s collaborative album Chris Tomlin & Friends, which Hubbard helped produce. Rhett also toured with FGL in 2015, while Dickerson opened for Rhett’s tour in 2019.

Another track from the album, “Slow Down Summer,” is currently rising up Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. Rhett says his new project was inspired by his pandemic-induced time away from the road — and his return to performing live for crowds of fans.

“For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria,” Rhett said in a statement. “When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from — they’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of. I’m just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends, and watching people smile from the stage. It has really filled my soul.”

Last year, Rhett released the album Country Again: Side A, and had planned to follow it with Side B, until a new slate of writing sessions inspired him to create and release Where We Started. Country Again: Side B is slated to release later this year.

See his album announcement and the tracklist for Where We Started below: