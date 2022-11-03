Thomas Rhett Welcomes Cole Swindell, Nate Smith for Home Team Tour 23

Thomas Rhett will bring his Home Team Tour 23 to 40 cities next year, launching May 4 in Des Moines, Iowa. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” hitmaker Cole Swindell and newcomer Nate Smith will open shows on the tour, which will wrap in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 29.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cole Swindell Thomas Rhett See latest videos, charts and news

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett, who won entertainer of the year at the 2020 ACM Awards, alongside Carrie Underwood. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Thomas Rhett announced the tour via a humorous video that finds the “Half of Me” singer and company wearing sports jerseys representing teams from cities on the tour. The clip comes complete with a mock press conference.

Pre-sale tickets first go on sale to members of Thomas Rhett’s fan club (also named Home Team) and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, while general public tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time at ThomasRhett.com.



Thomas Rhett previously embarked on a Home Team Tour in 2017. That same year, he partnered with Roc Nation, his longtime manager Virginia Bunetta and his father and fellow songwriter Rhett Akins to launch his own publishing company, Home Team Publishing.



HOME TEAM TOUR 23 Dates Include:

5/4/2023 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

5/5/2023 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/6/2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5/18/2023 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

5/19/2023 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

5/20/2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

6/8/2023 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

6/9/2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/10/2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/15/2023 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

6/16/2023 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

6/17/2023 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

6/23/2023 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

7/6/2023 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

7/7/2023 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

7/8/2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/13/2023 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/14/2023 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/15/2023 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

7/20/2023 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

7/21/2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

7/22/2023 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

7/27/2023 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/28/2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

7/29/2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

8/3/2023 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

8/5/2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

8/17/2023 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

8/18/2023 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/14/2023 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

9/21/2023 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

9/28/2023 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

