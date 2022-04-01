The Judds to Reunite for CMT Music Awards Performance

Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd speak onstage for the new exhibition debut, The Judds: Dream Chasers, at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Aug. 8, 2018 in Nashville.

Mother-daughter duo and five-time Grammy winners The Judds will reunite on a nationally televised music awards show stage for the first time in more than two decades when they perform as part of the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11. The show will air on CBS and Paramount+.

The duo’s Naomi and Wynonna Judd will perform their signature, Grammy-winning hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” in downtown Nashville, with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the background — a nod to the duo’s upcoming 2022 induction into the esteemed hall.

Kacey Musgraves, who is nominated for two CMT Music Awards honors this year, will introduce the duo’s performance. This marks The Judds’ inaugural performance on the CMT Music Awards stage. Wynonna performed with Kid Rock on the show in 2011, while Naomi was a presenter in 2008 and 2009.

In the 1980s, The Judds were the most successful duo in country music, thanks to a lengthy list of No. 1 hits, including “Why Not Me,” “Mama, He’s Crazy,” “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).” By 1991, they had also released six full-length albums (including a Christmas project). They also won nine CMA Awards along the way.

In 1991, Naomi revealed the devastating news that she would be retiring from the road due to her struggle with Hepatitis C. Meanwhile, Wynonna went on to have a sterling solo career. Her self-titled debut solo album earned an album of the year nomination at the CMA Awards, and she received three female vocalist of the year nominations.

The Judds have occasionally reunited for performances at events such as Stagecoach Festival and CMA Music Festival, and came together for their The Last Encore Tour in 2010-11.

Other performers set for the CMT Music Awards include the show’s co-host Kelsea Ballerini (who will host alongside Anthony Mackie), as well as Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, and the Ram Trucks Side Stage performers Priscilla Block, Breland, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith.