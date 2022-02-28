The Chicks Are Hitting the Road for a Summer Tour: ‘We Can’t Wait to See You All Again!’

The Chicks are gearing up to return to the road this summer on the 27-date The Chicks Tour, produced by Live Nation.

The trek marks the trio’s first tour since the release of their 2020 album Gaslighter, and begins June 14 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. There will be stops in Boston, Chicago, two shows in Los Angeles and a show at Red Rocks in Colorado, before the tour wraps at The Gorge in George, Wash., on Aug. 13.

“Excited to announce our 2022 tour! 💕 We can’t wait to see you all again!” the trio’s Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire said via Instagram.

The 13-time Grammy Award winners will welcome Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis as openers, with Griffin opening shows June 14-July 16, and rejoining the tour Aug. 5 through the final show on Aug. 13. Lewis will join for six shows beginning July 23 through Aug. 2.

The trio — known for hits including “Wide Open Spaces,” “Landslide,” “Travelin’ Soldier,” and “Not Ready to Make Nice” — have sold over 30.5 million albums and are the only female group to earn multiple RIAA diamond awards. Their fifth studio album, Gaslighter, led by the ferocious title track, was the first album in 14 years from the trio, since 2006’s Taking The Long Way, which earned the trio five Grammy honors, including album of the year as well as record of the year and song of the year (both for “Not Ready to Make Nice”).

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com. The Chicks have also partnered with environmental nonprofit reverb.org to help make the tour more environmentally sustainable, while also engaging fans to help build awareness for environmental issues.

See their announcement and the tour dates below: