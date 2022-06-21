The Chicks Postpone Two Midwestern Shows After Doctor Orders Vocal Rest

Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform onstage as The Chicks 2022 Tour kicks off at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on June 14, 2022 in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The Chicks were forced to postpone a pair of upcoming midwestern shows after cutting short a gig in Indiana over the weekend due to vocal issues. “As a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest, The Chicks are forced to postpone the following shows,” they announced on Monday afternoon (June 20).

The gigs in question include one that the trio began but were unable to finish due to the unspecified vocal issues affecting the band, which resulted in them pulling the plug on a gig at Noblesville, Indiana’s Ruoff Music Center on Sunday night (June 19) after just a few songs.

That show will now take place on Sept. 30, while planned upcoming gigs in Cincinnati (originally scheduled for tonight (June 21) moving to Oct. 2 and Wednesday night’s (June 22) show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan shifting to Sept. 28. Patty Griffin will support The Chicks on the rescheduled dates and tickets for the original dates will be honored for the fall shows.

According to WTHR, the Grammy-winning country trio performed for less than 30 minutes before leaving the stage on Sunday in Indiana. Some comments from fans who attended the concert alluded to singer Natalie Maines possibly struggling with vocal issues, but an official statement from Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire did not provide any specifics on why the show was cut short and a spokesperson for the group did not provide any additional information on the nature of the vocal issues.

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved,” they wrote in their statement about the Indiana show. “OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets.” The Chicks are on their first tour in five years, which was originally slated to take place in 2020 after the release of their Gaslighter album.

See the announcement below.