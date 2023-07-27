The Chicks Postpone Tonight’s Nashville Concert

Just hours before their slated headlining concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, The Chicks revealed that they are postponing the show due to illness.

A statement from The Chicks’ team said they are working to reschedule the show, noting that fans are encouraged to keep their tickets for the newly scheduled date.

“The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause,” the statement read.

Canadian pop trio Wild Rivers was slated to open the concert.

The next show on The Chicks’ world tour is Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. They previously performed on Tuesday at Louisville, Kentucky’s KFC Yum! Center. The world tour launched in June in Oslo, Norway, with stops in the U.K. and Europe before returning to North America. Other openers on the world tour have included Maren Morris and Ben Harper.

“North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the US and Canada! See you soon,” the trio said in a statement when announcing the world tour back in February.

The Nashville show would have marked The Chicks’ first Nashville headlining concert since 2016, although the trio did perform during the Bonnaroo festival in 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The Nashville concert was slated to include an array of the trio’s signature hits, including music from 1999’s Fly and 2002’s Home, as well as their 2020 album, the Jack Antonoff-produced project Gaslighter, which marked their first album in 14 years.