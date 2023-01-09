The Chicks Announce Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks will soon be taking over Sin City! The trio has announced a six-night residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, beginning May 3.

The Chicks’ Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer said via a statement, “Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour. After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring.”

Zappos Theater has previously hosted residencies from Shania Twain and Gwen Stefani, with current residencies including Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency, and Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency,

The trio’s most recent album, Gaslighter, was released in July 2020, and included the singles “March, March,” “Julianna Calm Down” and “Sleep at Night.”

The shows will run May 3, 5-6, 10, and 12-13, with each show beginning at 8 p.m. Pre-sale for the residency begins Tuesday (Jan. 10) at 10 a.m. PT with the code SINWAGON.

Since the release of their debut single, “I Can Love You Better,” in 1997, the trio has earned 12 Grammy wins, including four best country album — Wide Open Spaces (1998), Fly (1999), Home (2002), and Taking The Long Way (2006). They also earned the CMA’s entertainer of the year honor in 2000, and have taken home the organization’s vocal group of the year honor four times.