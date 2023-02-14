The Chicks Set 2023 World Tour With Maren Morris, Wild Rivers & Ben Harper

Twelve-time Grammy winning trio The Chicks will take their music global this summer, when The Chicks World Tour 2023 launches in June.

Joining them on the outing are “The Bones” hitmaker Maren Morris, Canadian band Wild Rivers and “Better Way” singer Ben Harper, with each act opening select shows throughout the tour. The tour launches on June 20 in Oslo, Norway and wraps Sept. 18 in Toronto, Ontario. Along the way the Chicks will visit more than 30 cities, including 29 stops in North America. Among their U.S. dates are shows in Nashville, Tennessee (July 27); Grand Rapids, Michigan (Aug. 17); Tulsa, Oklahoma (July 21) and Bethel, New York (Aug. 3).

“Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!” The Chicks said via Instagram.

Related Super Bowl 2023 Had Its Highest Viewership in Six Years

Morris also shared the news on social media, saying, “READY TO RUN to 🇨🇦🇬🇧🇮🇪🇳🇴🇸🇪🇳🇱”

Tickets will go on sale for all U.S. shows except for Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, St. Paul, & Sioux Falls on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for shows in Europe, UK, Canada, and St. Paul (U.S.) will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, and Sioux Falls dates will be available beginning Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Prior to the tour launch, The Chicks are slated for their six-concert Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater starting in May, and will take part in Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration concert on April 30 in Los Angeles.

See the full list of tour dates below:

June 20: Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum Arena (with Maren Morris)

June 21: Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe (with Maren Morris)

June 23: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome (with Maren Morris)

June 27: Cardiff, England @ Cardiff Castle (with Maren Morris)

June 28: Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro (with Maren Morris)

June 30: Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena (with Maren Morris)

July 2: Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena Birmingham (with Maren Morris)

July 4: Manchester, United Kingdom @ AO Arena (with Maren Morris)

July 21: Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center (with Wild Rivers)

July 22: North Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena (with Wild Rivers)

July 25: Louisville, Kentucky @ KFC Yum! Center (with Wild Rivers)

July 27: Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena (with Wild Rivers)

July 29: Knoxville, Tennessee @ Thompson-Boling Arena (with Wild Rivers)

July 30: Greensboro, North Carolina @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex (with Wild Rivers)

Aug. 2: Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Wild Rivers)

Aug. 3: Bethel, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Wild Rivers)

Aug. 5: Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Wild Rivers)

Aug. 6: Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center (with Wild Rivers)

Aug. 10: Hershey, Pennsylvania @ HersheyPark Stadium (with Ben Harper)

Aug. 11: Canandaigua, New York @ CMAC Performing Arts Center (with Ben Harper)

Aug. 13: Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater (with Wild Rivers)

Aug. 16: Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena (with Ben Harper)

Aug. 17: Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena (with Ben Harper)

Aug. 19: Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds (with Ben Harper)

Aug. 25: St. Paul, Minnesota @ Minnesota State Fair (with Wild Rivers)

Aug. 26: Madison, Wisconsin @ Kohl Center (with Ben Harper)

Aug. 29: Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Center (with Ben Harper)

Aug. 30: Omaha, Nebraska @ CHI Health Center Omaha (with Ben Harper)

Sept. 1: Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford Premier Center (with Ben Harper)

Sept. 5: Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena (with Maren Morris)

Sept. 7: Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome (with Maren Morris)

Sept. 8: Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place (with Maren Morris)

Sept. 10: Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre (with Maren Morris)

Sept. 12: Winnepeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre (with Maren Morris)

Sept. 15: Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre (with Maren Morris)

Sept. 16: London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens (with Maren Morris)

Sept. 18: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Maren Morris)