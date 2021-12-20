The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry Secretly Wed Johnny Costello Six Months Ago

The Band Perry‘s Kimberly Perry knows how to keep a secret. On Saturday (Dec. 18), Perry surprised fans with the news that she and partner Johnny Costello secretly wed six months ago.

“Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas…,” Perry shared via an Instagram post celebrating their six-month wedding anniversary. The post also revealed that on June 17, the couple traveled from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and tied the knot at midnight.

Explore Explore The Band Perry See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She added, “It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever….”

In his own Instagram post, Costello said, “Happiest six months of marriage @thekimberlyperry. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!!” The caption accompanied a photo of Perry and Costello embracing, while Perry showed off her wedding ring.

Perry was previously wed to former professional baseball player J.P. Arencibia. The couple married in 2014 and filed for divorce in May 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.