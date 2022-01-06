Shania Twain Passes the Baton as Taylor Swift Bests Her Country Albums Chart Record: ‘Let’s Go Girls!’

Taylor Swift is now the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 in the history of Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart. Swift’s albums have notched 99 weeks at No. 1 on the chart, besting previous record holder Shania Twain, whose albums have spent 97 weeks as the Top Country Albums chart leader.

Twain took to social media to praise Swift for the achievement, writing, “Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are [fire emoji] in spite of the hurdles #trailblazers.”

In 2006, Swift released her debut self-titled album, which included the singles “Tim McGraw,” “Picture to Burn,” “Our Song” and more. With her sophomore album, 2008’s Fearless, Swift earned her first two top five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Love Story” (No. 4) and “You Belong With Me” (No. 2). The album spent 35 weeks atop the country albums tally. Her success on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart has continued with 2010’s Speak Now (13 weeks at No. 1) and 2012’s Red (which spent 16 weeks atop the chart). With 2014’s 1989, Swift released her first official pop album and followed with 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover and 2020’s Folklore and Evermore. In 2021, Swift returned to the top of the Country Albums chart twice, with her re-recorded albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Twain earned her first entry on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart with her self-titled 1993 album and followed with her blockbuster 1995 album The Woman in Me, which spent 29 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and included hits such as “Any Man of Mine,” “Who’s Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” and the title track. 1997’s Come On Over, spearheaded by the smash hits “You’re Still the One,” “From This Moment On” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” spent 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and went on to be certified 20x multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Her 2002 album Up! spent six weeks leading Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart, while her 2004 Greatest Hits album spent 11 weeks atop the chart.