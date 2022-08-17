×
Tanya Tucker Praises Chapel Hart After Their ‘America’s Got Talent’ Musical Shout-Out

"You've got a great vibe, it's so different," Tucker said.

Tanya Tucker
Tanya Tucker attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/GI

On Tuesday evening, familial country trio Chapel Hart returned to the America’s Got Talent stage for the semifinals and once again massively impressed the judges and audiences, performing the original song “The Girls Are Back in Town” with their electrifying, polished stage presence.

Chapel Hart

Tanya Tucker

“The Girls Are Back in Town” includes a tribute to country music legend and Grammy winner Tanya Tucker, with the line “Dancing on the bar all night long to another Tanya Tucker song.”

On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Tucker shared a video on Instagram to encourage the trio as they continue through the America’s Got Talent competition. In the video, which features Tucker dressed up in a holiday costume while on the set of a Christmas movie, she says, “I saw you on America’s Got Talent, and wow, you were fantastic. I love your thing, you’ve got a great vibe, it’s so different. So good luck to you.” Tucker ends by blowing a kiss to the camera.

Chapel Hart responded to Tucker’s video with their signature enthusiasm.

“Y’all, We. Are. Screaming!!!!! We can’t believe the Original Bad Girl of Country herself @tanyatucker loved the performance! Sometimes you gotta show the world your rowdy side!!”

Previously, the trio, which includes sisters Danica and Devynn Hart as well as their cousin Trea Swindle, stunned audiences with a rendition of the original song “You Can Have Him Jolene,” a response of sorts to Dolly Parton’s iconic hit “Jolene.” That performance earned the group a Golden Buzzer and garnered the attention of fans including Parton herself, as well as music luminaries Loretta Lynn and Darius Rucker (who revealed that Chapel Hart will be featured on his next project).

“The Girls Are Back in Town” is the title track from Chapel Hart’s 2021 album, which also features “You Can Have Him Jolene.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays on NBC.

