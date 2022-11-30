Watch Tanya Tucker in the Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’

Country music fans are getting an early holiday gift! Tanya Tucker is set to star in the movie A Nashville Country Christmas, which will premiere Monday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. ET via Paramount Network, with a simulcast on CMT.

Tucker portrays a country music singer who is overwhelmed with her work on an over-the-top Hollywood production and seeks respite by retreating to her grandmother’s Tennessee farm. However, she also finds much-needed reconnection on several levels, from rekindling a romance with an ex-lover, returning to her own musical roots, and discovering a unique familial bond when she realizes three children who have outsmarted the local foster care system are instead residing at the family’s property.

In addition to Tucker, the cast includes Keith Carradine, Ana Oritz and Olivia Sanabia. Tucker also serves as an executive producer on the project, alongside Stephanie Slack, Margret Huddleston, Ali Spuck and Kristofer McNeeley.

“It’s amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them,” Tucker said in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season.”

The film was produced by Andrew Gernhard and Dustin Rikert, and directed by Ashley Williams. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Trevor Rose, Leslie Fram, Amal Baggar, Andrew Lutin and Donny Hugo Herran.

An encore presentation of A Nashville Country Christmas will air Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11 a.m. ET on CMT.

The romantic holiday movie is the latest film project for two-time CMA Award winner Tucker, who recently teamed with Brandi Carlile for the documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker, which chronicles Tucker’s five decades in the music industry, as well as the making of her Grammy-winning album While I’m Livin’ (produced by Carlile and Shooter Jennings). Over the years, Tucker has also appeared in several TV movies and series, including 1979’s The Rebels and 1981’s The Love Boat. In 2005, she starred in and served as executive producer for the reality series Tuckerville.

Watch the official trailer for A Nashville Country Christmas below: