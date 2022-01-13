Sundance ASCAP Music Café Returns Virtually for 2022

ASCAP’s annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café returns in virtual form for a second year, spotlighting artists and songwriters with a series of performances and interviews during Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21-24.

On Jan. 21-22, the music café will feature performances from several ASCAP singer-songwriters, while Jan. 23-24 will feature ASCAP Screen Time conversations with top ASCAP composers and their collaborators.

This year’s performers include eight-time Grammy nominee Brandy Clark; L.A. punk band X co-founder John Doe; actor/singer Evan Rachel Wood with guitarist and singer/songwriter Zane Carney as EVAN+ZANE; singer/songwriter and actress Hayley Sales; R&B singer/songwriter Jordan Hawkins; and Zimbabwean-American singer-songwriter/producer Shungudzo.

ASCAP Screen Time, an interview series focusing on the art and business of music for screens, will feature conversations with Sharon Farber, Nina Menkes, Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman, Isabella “The Machine” Summers, Phyllis Nagy, Este Haim (of HAIM) and Christopher Stracey.

“Our long partnership with the Sundance Film Festival continues its mission to showcase the magical relationship between music and film,” said Loretta Muñoz, ASCAP assistant vice president, membership. “Every year, we highlight some of our talented ASCAP members and create those special connections for songwriters, composers and filmmakers. Whether in-person or virtual, we offer an intimate space for the discovery of captivating performances and conversations with creators whose music resonates with the Sundance Film Festival audience and beyond.”

The Sundance ASCAP Music Café will begin each day at 5 p.m. ET. The performances and interviews can be viewed at festival.sundance.org.