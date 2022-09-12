Luke Bryan, Kane Brown & Chris Stapleton to Headline 2023 Stagecoach Festival

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton will headline the Stagecoach Festival in 2023, when the country music festival returns to Indio, Calif, April 28-30. With Brown’s ascension to headlining status at the festival, this will mark the first time a Black or biracial performer has headlined Stagecoach, Billboard has confirmed.

“Stagecoach, I’m so pumped to come back and headline, and y’all better be ready for the energy we are about to bring there,” Brown said via a statement. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.” Brown also just released his album Different Man on Sept. 9.

Others on the performance lineup for the three-day festival include Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum, Tyler Childers, ZZ Top, Breland, Turnpike Troubadours, Bryan Adams, Elle King, Morgan Wade and more.

“Every time I’ve played at Stagecoach it’s even better than the time before,” Bryan said in a statement. “They have a history of delivering such an amazing fan experience that fans want to come back year after year. It’s the perfect kind of energy and I look forward to being back.”

Also returning for a fourth year is Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, while 2023 will mark a second year at the festival for the Compton Cowboys, a group of 10 Black horseback riders whose ranch, Richland Farms, is one of the last in a semi-rural town in Compton. The group will be at Stagecoach to offer their story of community engagement.

Other Stagecoach favorites returning for 2023 are Nikki Lane’s Stage Shop Marketplace, as well as Horseshoe Stage, which spotlights rising alt-country artists. Meanwhile, the Honky Tonk Dance Hall also returns this year, this time with DJ/producer/songwriter Diplo curating the Honky Tonk’s DJ sets throughout the festival.

Last year’s Stagecoach festival saw headlining sets from Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

Passes for the festival will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. PT at stagecoachfestival.com.