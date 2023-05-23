Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Lady A & More to Perform at Spotify House at CMA Fest

Spotify will return with another top-shelf performers lineup for their marquee four-day country music showcase, Spotify House, at this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville, slated for June 8-11.

Spotify House will once again take over Blake Shelton and Opry Entertainment Group’s Ole Red music venue in downtown Nashville for the four-day music showcase, which will feature Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Hailey Whitters, Ingrid Andress, Jordan Davis, Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton, Old Dominion, Lady A and Ruston Kelly on the Mainstage over the weekend.

The full Mainstage lineup also features Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Brett Young, Brian Kelley, Chase Rice, Chayce Beckham, Chris Young, Colbie Caillat, Conner Smith, Dalton Dover, Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Marlowe, Dylan Schneider, Ella Langley, Ian Munsick, Jon Pardi, Josh Ross, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Mitchell Tenpenny, Restless Road, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Tanner Adell, Tenille Arts, Warren Zeiders and 49 Winchester.

The Mainstage’s daily (and nightly) lineup is presented by Spotify’s Nashville team and Spotify’s flagship Hot Country playlist. Spotify is also bringing back the Fresh Finds stage to further support their commitment to supporting rising musical talents, with the lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.

For fans who want to hit the dance floor, Spotify House will also offer exclusive late-night DJ sets, including Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, as well as Cheat Codes + Friends.

“The Spotify House has become a CMA Fest staple and we couldn’t be more excited to be returning to Ole Red again this year,” said Jackie Augustus, lead, country & folk, artist partnerships at Spotify. “As always, we wanted the lineup to reflect the trends and discoveries that listeners have been making on platform. Every year the genre expands into new influences and sounds, so we’re looking forward to giving the fans an opportunity to experience 2023 country in its fullest. And as always, we have a few surprises up our sleeves, so you never know who might show up on our stage…”

Country music fans can stop by Spotify House on Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. CT daily, and Sunday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT. All shows will be open to the public, and space will be limited to first-come, first-served.