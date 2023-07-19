Sheryl Crow Slams Jason Aldean Over Controversial Song ‘Try That In a Small Town’: ‘It’s Just Lame’

Sheryl Crow has weighed-in on Jason Aldean‘s controversial song and video for “Try That In a Small Town,” suggesting that the country singer ought to know better.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-inducted artist pulls no punches with a social post, in which she insinuates that Aldean is out of step with the public mood, that its lyrics are “promoting violence,” and she tags his own account to ensure the message gets through.

“I’m from a small town,” she writes, responding to a viral post from Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts. “Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”

The lyrical content and its official music video has triggered a firestorm on social media. Many commentators have called out the song for glorifying violent behavior, others have pointed out that the country singer was on stage at the Route 91 mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017 – something Crow addresses in her own message.

The controversy around “Try That In a Small Town” ratcheted up several notches when CMT yanked the music video from rotation on Tuesday (July 18).

Aldean posted a lengthy message to his Instagram Stories to further explain the song and its video. “I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject too the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous,” he began, adding that the lyrics don’t reference race or point to it, and that all the news footage he used was real.

Aldean also referenced being on stage at Route 91, the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, where a gunman fired on concertgoers, killing 60 people and wounding at least 413. ”NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart. … ‘Try That In A Small Town,’ for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief.” His statement did not address CMT’s decision to pull the clip.

The music video, which has clocked 673,000 views on YouTube since it dropped last Friday (July 14), features Aldean performing in front of courthouse with an American flag hanging from the entrance. The performance is interspersed with footage of a flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police in various scenarios, and robbing a convenience store.

Written by Kelly Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy and Kurt Michael Allison, the single debuted on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart eight weeks ago and rises 26-25 for the chart dated July 22, and is set to appear on the artist’s forthcoming album.

