Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Says He’s ‘Literally Never Felt Better’ After 50-Pound Weight Loss

Mooney focused on clean eating, exercise and avoiding alcohol.

Shay Mooney
Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/GI

Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney recently revealed he’s lost nearly 50 pounds, thanks to a focus on exercise and healthy eating habits.

He said via Instagram Stories (as reported by People), “Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin’ healthy. Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50 lbs.”

He said that clean eating, avoiding alcohol and walking nearly 7 miles per day, along with some weight training, contributed to his weight loss.

“I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually,” Mooney said via his Instagram Stories.

Fellow country artists including Morgan Wallen, Tyler Rich and Chris Lane shared their congratulations with the Dan + Shay singer. Lane simply left a fire emoji in the comments section, while Rich commented, “looking lean brother!” Meanwhile, Wallen wrote, “man done got skinny on em!!!”

Last year, Dan + Shay released their album Good Things and served as mentors on The Voice. Additionally, they earned a Grammy Award for best country duo/group performance for “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with Justin Bieber.

To date, Dan + Shay have earned eight No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart and 16 total entries on the chart, including the four-week Country Airplay No. 1 “Speechless” and the two-week No. 1 hits “Tequila” and “10,000 Hours.” They have also picked up three consecutive best country duo/group performance Grammy wins, for “10,000 Hours,” “Speechless” and “Tequila.” In August 2021, they recorded a collaboration with Carrie Underwood on the song “Only Us” from the film Dear Evan Hansen.

