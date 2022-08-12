Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Expecting Third Baby With Wife Hannah

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2019 in Nashville.

Dan + Shay vocalist and songwriter Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah Billingsley are expecting their third child and are set to add another boy to their family.

The couple shared the happy news via a video on social media Friday (Aug. 12), captioning the post: “Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired.”

They are already parents to two boys, Asher and Ames — and judging by the sweet video clip, it seems the two brothers were hoping for a little sister.

Asher, 5, made his wishes clear, but took the news in stride.

“Do you remember when mommy told you they were going to call us this week and tell us if we’re having a boy or girl? Do you think you’re going to have a baby brother or a baby sister?” Hannah is heard asking the boy.

“I wanted a baby sister, so it’s a baby sister,” Asher replies.

“OK, will you be sad if it’s a boy?” Hannah asks, and Asher quickly replies, “Yes, because I want a sister.”

“Well, baby, it’s gonna be another baby brother,” Hannah replies gently, as Asher says, “I wanted a sister!”

Ames, meanwhile, also says he has hopes for a “baby sister,” though once the news is revealed that he will have a younger brother, he seems to quickly warm to the idea.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Asher James, in January 2017. The Mooneys wed in October 2017, and welcomed son Ames Alexander in February 2020.

Mooney and his Dan + Shay bandmate Dan Smyers have been out on the road opening shows for Kenny Chesney and recently released an acoustic version of their song “You.”