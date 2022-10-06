Man! Shania Twain Feels Like the ‘Queen of Karaoke’ After Topping Billboard List

Shania Twain has been called many superlatives during her nearly four-decade career. But now, in addition to “Queen of Country Pop,” she can add another glittery nickname to the list. “I think @billboard just crowned me the Queen of Karaoke?!,” Twain tweeted on Thursday morning (Oct. 6) along with surprised and crying laughing emoji.

The singer was reacting to Tuesday’s reveal of Billboard’s “100 Greatest Karaoke Songs of All Time,” which, in addition to beloved sing-along tunes by Heart, 50 Cent, Liza Minelli, Billy Joel, Destiny’s Child, The Killers, Cher, Queen and Carrie Underwood was topped by Twain’s 1998 classic “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

“Seriously though, it’s really really cool to see the life that ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ has taken on and I’m just obsessed with you all…,” Twain added. Billboard‘s crack team compiled the list of “road-tested” classics you can find in just about any karaoke songbook by tapping into our own staff’s wisdom, as well as expert suggestions from karaoke jocks, bartenders and owners around the country.

The resulting list includes some expected one-hit-wonders (Biz Markie, 4 Non Blondes) and top 40 outliers, but no songs from such expected go-tos as The Beatles, Prince, Rolling Stones, Mariah Carey or Rihanna because, frankly, the vocals are sometimes out of reach for your average Wednesday night warbler. But you will find some crowd pleasers from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Montell Jordan, Boyz II Men, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Adele, Madonna, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and Elvis, among many others.

Check out Twain’s tweet below.