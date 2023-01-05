Shania Twain Unleashes a Countrified Dance Dance Revolution in Joyous ‘Giddy Up!’ Video

Shania Twain is line dancing into 2023 with a new classic pop country banger, “Giddy Up!” The effervescent celebration of tipping cups and enjoying the time we have dropped on Thursday morning (Jan. 5) as the latest single from the country icon’s upcoming sixth full length album, Queen of Me (Feb. 3).

The track was accompanied by a Marmofilms-directed video in which a bunch of dancers bring the song’s life-affirming lyrics to the dancefloor, which, as it turns out, can be anywhere from a car repair shop to a grocery store aisle, country bar or your local diner.

“The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!’,” Twain said in a statement accompanying the latest single from her upcoming Republic Nashville debut. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy Up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!'”

The exclamation point-loving singer runs down the importance of savoring the moment in the first verse, joyfully singing, “I left my heart at a waterin’ hole/ Somewhere in small-town Ohio/ Headed out west to Arizona/ ‘Cause the East Coast weather’s too cold, cold, cold/ Easy come, easy go/ I got a fast car with the nineties on/ Not a soul on the road but the road is home,” before busting into the party hearty chorus.

“Smiles for miles/ All up on my face/ Wear it, share it/ ‘Cause we ain’t got time to waste/ Up in your giddy up/ Giddy, giddy up/ Up in your giddy up/ Drunk in the city/ Got litty in the cup/ Up in your giddy up/ When it gets tough, gotta get a little love/ Put some up in your giddy, giddy up,” she sings over the song’s bouncy rhythm.

The 12-track Queen of Me will feature the album’s first single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” as well as the title track and what is described as the “passionate finale” produced by and featuring Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph, “The Hardest Stone.” The tour in support of the album is slated to kick off on April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and feature support from Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Talk, and Tenille Townes on select dates.

Watch the “Giddy Up!” video and check out the full Queen of Me track listing below.

Queen of Me track list: