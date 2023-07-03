Watch Shania Twain Recover Like a Pro After Falling During Chicago Concert

Don’t be stupid! A slight onstage slip won’t stop Shania Twain. The five-time Grammy winner and consummate professional didn’t let a brief fall halt her concert, as she powered through a headlining show during a stop at Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Saturday (July 1), as part of her current Queen of Me tour.

While strutting across the stage in knee-high boots during a performance of her hit “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You),” Twain slid and briefly fell to the ground.

Ever the pro, while still on the ground, she shouted to the crowd, “Don’t be stupid, Chicago! You know I love you!” She then quickly stood up and continued on with the performance.

Before launching the tour in Spokane, Wash., in April, Twain gave Billboard a glimpse into the setup behind the show’s production, noting that she has been involved in planning every aspect of the tour, including stage design, lighting and wardrobe.

The show’s sets have included several of the vocal-heavy songs off the tour’s namesake album, Queen of Me, and Twain noted to Billboard that the songs required daily vocal rehearsals from her band.

“There’s a lot of vocals on all the stuff. I feel like with some of the more country-sounding stuff, you can get away with just a three-part harmony,” Twain said. “You don’t have to have all the layers. But with the new stuff, on my gosh, we need more. There’s more counterparting and things like that.”

She also crafted a setlist that includes a medley that allows her to incorporate fan favorites and deeper album cuts.

“It gives me a chance to touch base on songs that I may not have ever done live or I haven’t visited in a long time,” Twain said. “So I just put together songs I felt flowed best together and that I really have missed and that a lot of my fans have told me they’ve missed.”

Twain’s next Queen of Me tour stop is July 3 in Bethel, N.Y.

Watch the singer’s slip and pro recovery below: