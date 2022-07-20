Shania Twain Documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ Heading to Netflix

Shania Twain arrives for the ZFF Golden Icon Award ceremony and "Casino" screening during the 17th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on Sept. 25, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Shania Twain will be the focus on an upcoming documentary, Not Just A Girl, directed by Joss Crowley and produced by Mercury Studios.

The documentary, which will premiere July 26 on Netflix, will chronicle Twain’s childhood in Timmins, Ontario, and her journey to becoming one of music’s best-selling artists.

“Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary,” Twain says in the trailer released on Wednesday (July 20). “You gotta be brave.”

The documentary follows her initial label signing, her breakthrough album The Woman in Me, her achievements in earning three consecutive diamond-certified albums and the making of her signature project Come On Over, which further solidified Twain as a global phenomenon and has sold over 20 million units to date. The film also follows Twain through the breakup of her marriage to producer Robert “Mutt” Lange, fighting to regain her voice, and brings fans to present day, amid the recording of the singer-songwriter’s upcoming sixth album.

The documentary will feature guest appearances from Orville Peck, Lionel Richie, Diplo, Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne.

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres. She was that trailblazer,” Richie says in the trailer.

An accompanying 18-track compilation album, Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), will be released via Mercury Nashville/UMe and will include a new bonus title track, as well as several of Twain’s biggest hits including “From This Moment On” and “Love Gets Me Every Time.”

Watch the trailer below:

In addition to the upcoming documentary, Twain will be celebrated during the upcoming ACM Honors with the Poet’s Award, and will headline the Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada on Aug. 7.

See the track list for the compilation album below:

1 Not Just A Girl

2 You’re Still The One

3 Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

4 What Made You Say That – Single Version

5 (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

6 Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

7 Any Man Of Mine

8 You Win My Love

9 Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

10 I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)

11 From This Moment On

12 Love Gets Me Every Time

13 That Don’t Impress Me Much

14 Forever And For Always (Red Version)

15 Honey, I’m Home

16 I’m Gonna Getcha Good! (Red Version)

17 Up! (Green Version)

18 Life’s About To Get Good