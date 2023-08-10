Shania Twain Offers Encouragement to Celine Dion, Hopes ‘She Will Be Singing for Us All Again’

Shania Twain is sending well wishes to fellow Canadian (and fellow five-time Grammy winner) Celine Dion, who has been battling the rare neurological disorder Stiff-Person Syndrome, which also impacts Dion’s voice.

“I’m such a fan of Celine’s voice,” Twain tells Billboard. “She’s a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer.”

Twain adds, “I hope to be able to connect with her at some point. I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life. So I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again.”

In December 2022, the mighty-voiced Dion opened up to fans about her health battle against Stiff-Person Syndrome, which the “Power of Love” singer said has caused uncontrolled and severe muscle spasms, and has impacted her ability to sing. At that time, all of her spring 2023 concert dates were postponed until 2024, while eight of her summer 2023 shows were canceled.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” Dion said in her post sharing her battle. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing — it’s what I’ve done all my life.”

In May, Dion canceled her remaining European tour dates on her European Courage Tour for 2023 and 2024.

Twain has also been open about her own voice-impacting health battle in recovering from Lyme disease. After she contracted the illness in 2003, it contributed to dysphonia, a disorder of the vocal cords. The “Giddy Up!” singer has had multiple surgeries to help correct the condition.

Twain has been triumphant, and is currently touring the globe on her headlining Queen of Me Tour, in support of her recently released Queen of Me album. In February, the set debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, and at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. Twain has upcoming Queen of Me concerts in London, Dublin, Glasgow and more, before returning to the United States in October.

Twain also noted the history behind one of her concert mainstays, her 1998 hit “From This Moment On.” Though she ultimately recorded the song as a duet with fellow country artist Bryan White, as well as a solo rendition, she had initially hoped Dion would record the love-filled ballad.

“I wrote that with her in mind, and I really wanted her — my wish was that I would write it and she would record it. It would have been such an honor,” Twain says. “But my husband and producer at the time [Robert “Mutt” Lange] was like, ‘No, this really needs to be on your record.’ And I’m so grateful that I did record it.”

“From This Moment On,” from Twain’s Come On Over album, reached the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1998. Come On Over went on to be certified 20x multiplatinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. On Aug. 25, Twain will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the project, by issuing the Come On Over 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition of the project.