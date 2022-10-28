Shania Twain Announces New Album & Tour

Shania Twain will launch 2023 with a massive tour and a new album! The pop-country queen’s sixth studio album, Queen of Me — the first the singer-songwriter has released in six years — will arrive Feb. 3. The album marks her first recording under her new label deal with Republic Nashville.

Twain has released the lead single from the project with “Waking Up Dreaming,” and the new song “Last Day of Summer.”

“These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and I think this album reflects that musically,” Twain said via Instagram. “Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”

Additionally, she’s taking her signature phrase “Let’s Go, Girls!” literally as she prepares to launch her upcoming 2023 tour, which will span approximately 50 concert dates. Her Queen of Me tour will launch April 28 in Spokane, Wash., and will cross the United States and Canada, and include several U.K. dates. Her opening acts on select dates will include “My Truck” hitmaker Breland, as well as several top-tier female singer-songwriters: Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Priscilla Block and Robyn Ottolini.

Tickets for Twain’s Queen of Me tour will go on sale starting Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

See the full list of tour dates and her announcement below:

April 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

April 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

May 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

May 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

May 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

May 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

May 12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^

May 14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

May 16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center #

May 17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

May 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #

May 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

May 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

May 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

May 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

May 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

May 31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

June 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +

June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

June 7 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park +>

June 9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

June 12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ~

June 14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~

June 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ~

June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~

June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

June 21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

June 27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion &

June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &

June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &

July 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

July 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

July 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

July 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

July 13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +

July 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $

July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $

July 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $

July 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $

Sept. 16 – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Sept. 22 ​- Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 25 -​ Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Sept. 26 – ​Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

^ = w/ Lindsay Ell

# = w/ Hailey Whitters

+ = w/ Breland

> = w/ Kelsea Ballerini

~ = w/ Robyn Ottolini

& = w/ Priscilla Block

$ = w/ Mickey Guyton



