Shania Twain Sets 2024 Las Vegas Return With ‘Come On Over’ Residency: ‘The Whole Theater Is My Playroom’

Shania Twain is inviting fans to “Come On Over” when she launches her latest Las Vegas residency in May 2024 at the 7,000-seat Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The upcoming slate of 24 shows — titled Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! — are set for May, August, September, November and December. This marks Twain’s third career residency, following her Still the One residency (2012-14) and the more recent Let’s Go! Residency (2019-22).

“If you want to change things or you want the show to evolve, it’s as if the whole building, the whole theater is my playroom for a while,” Twain told Billboard via Zoom of why she loves residencies. “I love that I get consistency that I can build a show that I don’t have to worry about moving around. It’s a very different approach to the production when you have the luxury of things being maybe a little more fragile and if there are things you couldn’t take on the road. It’s a controlled environment, no variables you have to worry about — you can get the sound and lights the way you want it. That custom element of the production is a luxury.”

Of her Planet Hollywood venue, she adds, “The Bakkt Theater feels more intimate to me than some other theaters. It’s a real party vibe and inspires me to be close to everybody. This residency is going to be more interactive, with more fan interaction.”

The new slate of shows will take place in May (10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25 and 26), August (23, 24, 29 and 31), September (1, 4, 6 and 7), November (29 and 30) and December (4, 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14).

General on-sale begins Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com, while Citi card members will have access to presales beginning Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT through Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. PT, and Live Nation/Caesars Entertainment presales will happen Aug. 17-20. Twain’s fans will have access to a presale beginning Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. PT.

Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! takes its name from Twain’s 1997 album Come On Over, which yielded massive international hits including “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Man! I Feel like a Woman!,” “You’re Still the One,” “From This Moment On” and “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You).” On Aug. 25, Twain will release the multiple expanded U.S. and International “Diamond” editions of Come On Over, in celebration of the project’s 25th anniversary.

Twain, who was named the Country Music Association’s entertainer of the year in 1999, recalls of those heady music-making and tour years, “It’s funny, because I don’t have very vivid memories of that time, because it was such a whirlwind. It was single after single, and video after video. It was as if I couldn’t keep up. And I was on tour for the first time since I had had my first radio hit. Everything bottlenecked, so it was the tour, trying to fit in choosing the next single, and what the video would be like, styling the videos, editing the videos. I was hands-on with everything, and it exhausted me. So I didn’t get to enjoy a lot of it in the moment. But I’m celebrating now.”

Twain tells Billboard that fans can expect the Come On Over residency to be filled with many of her classic hits — including, of course, songs from Come On Over — but also songs from her recently released Queen of Me album.

“On the Queen of Me Tour, I change out the set list quite often, so it’s giving me ideas [for the residency],” Twain says. “I haven’t settled in entirely to my set list for the Come On Over residency because of that exact factor, so I’m still working that out. Everyone loves ‘Giddy Up!,’ and ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is a total bop for everyone. I have kids come up onstage and their parents would’ve grown up with Come On Over, and a few times I will ask the little kid, who might be like 5 or 6 years old. I’ll ask them what their favorite song is, and they will say ‘Queen of Me.’”

Whether on her current tour (which will launch its second leg in September in the United Kingdom) or as part of a residency, Twain’s concerts are known to be eye-popping spectacles of color, upbeat music and high fashion — something Twain says won’t change during the upcoming residency.

“I’m in a new chapter of creative expression that I’m obsessed with,” the five-time Grammy winner says. “For the Queen of Me Tour, I went through all my boxes, and deep in to all my closets and in storage, for all the fabulous garments. I hadn’t touched a lot of them in 25 years. It’s re-imagining them, and in some cases dismantling them and putting them back together in a new way. I have this new passion for how I see myself in them onstage, and that’s going to apply to the residency as well.

“I have so much experience, from touring, with performing in fashionable clothes and thinking about how they move, how they wear when I’m sweating. I’m always thinking, ‘Can I kick and run in them? How do they look in motion and in still photographs?’ I enjoy building these clothes. I’m great with the scissors. I’m not a good sewer, but I have a great team. I’m a great pinner and I’m in there literally designing the looks for every show.”

As a hands-on, creative professional, Twain says she still has more ideas she would love to incorporate into her residencies.

“I haven’t done this yet, and I don’t know if I can. I’ll have to find a way. I want to have a huge, inflated sphere that I can run around in over the audience — I should never have said that out loud,” she says with a laugh. “But I really want to do that, because I think the fans always have so much fun when balls are thrown into the audience, and I want to be in that. I’m gonna make a giant transparent beach ball and I’m gonna get in it and roll around while I’m still young enough to do it without getting hurt. I don’t know how I would do it — I always get a ‘No’ from production; they’re like, ‘That’s not even possible.’ I’m gonna figure out a way to do it at some point, so I can get out there and go everywhere in the room.”

Outside of the residency, Twain has other dreams — including one very collaborative one she has her sights set on.

“One of my dreams is to do a whole album of duets,” she says. “It’s a common dream, I think, to sing with your favorite singers, and I would get a chance at quite a few by doing a whole album of duets.”

However, she notes, one of those dream collaborations would have included the late Country Music Hall of Famer Glen Campbell, who died in 2017 after his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. “Glen was one of my dream duet singers,” Twain says, “so that isn’t going to happen now and that’s sad. So I better get to it while everybody else on my list is still around.”