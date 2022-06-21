Scotty McCreery & Wife Gabi Are Expecting Their First Child

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting their first child — a boy! — in November. The couple first shared the news with People.

“We got a little man on the way,” the 28-year-old country singer told the magazine.

“We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life,” he explained. “We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

McCreery and Gabi wed in June 2018 in North Carolina, and the sweet ceremony was featured in the music video for his video for “This Is It.”

The couple also noted that they are excited — if a bit shocked — to be having a son.

“I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there,” McCreery told People. “Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.”

McCreery added that though the couple would have been excited with either a boy or a girl, he is eagerly anticipating introducing his son to sports.

“I grew up playing sports, so getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great],” he shared.

The couple also noted that Gabi’s career as a pediatric nurse will be useful once their son arrives. She told the outlet that her career “definitely has shown me the ropes a little bit, even just down to changing diapers multiple times in a day, and figuring out how to soothe the baby when they’re upset, for sure has helped.”

McCreery’s current single, “Damn Strait,” is in the top five on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, and he says he’s also looking forward to taking his family on tour with him.

“I think we’ll bring another bus out and try to make a little nursery for him,” McCreery said. “It might not be every week, and we’ll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it’d be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me. I don’t want to miss anything with him growing up.”

See the country star’s announcement, which he also shared on Instagram.