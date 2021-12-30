Sam Hunt, Zac Brown Band & Elle King Bow Out of Nashville’s NYE Celebration

Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King are no longer set to perform at Friday evening’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash in downtown Nashville, according to an announcement from the city.

Zac Brown Band’s frontman issued a statement on the band’s Twitter account Thursday (Dec. 30) saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “To Our Fans, We are deeply disappointed to share that Zac Brown Band will no longer be performing at Nashville’s Big Bash tomorrow night on CBS. Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” the letter read. “While we were very excited to join the incredible line up of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff. We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year. We wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy 2022! [Love] Zac.”

Country trio Lady A will now be joining previously announced performer Dierks Bentley on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall main stage, with other performers in the previously announced lineup — including Ingrid Andress and Breland — stepping in to provide additional music. The show will be hosted by radio and television personality Bobby Bones and co-hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith.

A second stage, located at the rooftop bar and entertainment venue Skydeck on Broadway at Assembly Food Hall, features a ticketed event for Dec. 31, with performances from Riley Green, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce. The concert is free and open to the public.

Gates for the show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall will open at 4:30 p.m. CT, with a performance from The Fisk Jubilee Singers beginning at 6 p.m. CT. COVID-19 protocols for the event in downtown Nashville were also recently updated, with attendees being required to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test (dated either Dec. 30 or Dec. 31), or proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will run until 12:30 a.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 31 and will air on CBS Television Network. The live show will also be available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount+. The five-hour television celebration will feature nearly 50 performances from locations throughout downtown Nashville, including acts from Lower Broadway’s honky-tonks, bars and clubs. The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with a countdown at midnight Eastern Time, concluding with the Nashville music note drop and a fireworks display at midnight CT.

The five-hour CBS show will also include performances from artists including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and more, though several were pre-taped and some performances are not open to the public.