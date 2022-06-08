×
Sam Hunt Announces Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Has Given Birth: ‘I’ve Been Filled With a Lot of Gratitude’

The star revealed the news during a performance at a Nashville charity event.

Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt Connor Dwyer

Sam Hunt is a dad! Hunt revealed the news on Tuesday (June 7) during an appearance at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, telling the crowd that he and wife Hannah Lee Fowler have welcomed their first child together, daughter Lucy.

Sam Hunt

Hunt said in the video captured by Music Mayhem that the little girl arrived “a couple of weeks ago,” but did not reveal a birthdate.

Hunt told the crowd, “I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years.”

In March, Hunt confirmed that the couple was expecting a child, telling Country Countdown USA, “I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way.  I have a baby coming in about eight weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

Hunt and Fowler married in April 2017, though the couple has been weathering tumultuous times in their relationship recently. Fowler had filed for divorce from Hunt in February, alleging that the country entertainer was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.” Fowler withdrew the filing hours later and soon filed again in a different county, but recently called off the divorce.

Hunt earned his most recent Billboard Country Airplay chart-topper with “23.”

Watch his announcement below:

@musicmayhemmagazine #SamHunt ♬ original sound – Music Mayhem

