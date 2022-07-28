Sam Hunt’s ‘Water Under the Bridge’ Video Unintentionally Boosts Support for Endangered Sea Turtles

Sam Hunt‘s brand new “Water Under the Bridge” music video had a pleasantly surprising outcome — besides quickly becoming a new, fan-favorite hit.

Thanks to his vintage-inspired “Save The Ridley” t-shirt that he’s rocking in the video, the 37-year-old country star boosted support and interest in endangered sea turtles. According to South Texan sea turtle rescue and rehab facility, Sea Turtle, Inc., they’ve received so much outreach and excitement about the shirt, that they decided to bring it back into production for a limited time.

The “Save the Ridley” t-shirt is now available to purchase here, and all the money goes to the nonprofit, which aims to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured sea turtles, educate the public and assist with conservation efforts.

Hunt earned his most recent Billboard Country Airplay chart-topper with “23.” In June, he announced that he and wife Hannah Lee Fowler have welcomed their first child together, daughter Lucy.

“I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart,” he told the crowd during an appearance at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. “My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years.”