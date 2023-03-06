Sam Hunt Announces Summer on the Outskirts Tour: Here Are the Dates

Sam Hunt will hit the road this summer on his headlining Summer on the Outskirts Tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose.

The 27-date, Live Nation-produced tour will launch July 6 in Hartford, Conn., and will include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit and New York City.

The tour takes its name from a new song Hunt will release on Friday, March 10, titled “Outskirts.” The track follows his previous release, “Walmart.”

To date, Hunt has earned nine No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay chart hits, including “23,” “Take Your Time” and “Body Like a Back Road.” His current country radio single, “Water Under the Bridge,” is at No. 17.

Meanwhile, Young’s current single “You Didn’t” is at No. 13 on the Country Airplay chart. “Villain” hitmaker Rose was honored with the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards’ outstanding breakthrough artist accolade and launched 2023 with her own headlining tour. Later this year, she will join Shania Twain’s Queen of Me Tour for 11 tour stops.

Tickets for Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour will go on sale beginning with the Verizon presale on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time, ahead of the general on sale, which begins Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts tour below:

July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater *

July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center**^

Aug. 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater ^

Aug. 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena ^

Aug. 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman***

Aug. 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug. 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

*On Sale March 17

** On Sale TBD

*** On Sale March 24

^ Not a Live Nation date