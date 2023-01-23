Rita Wilson Talks Collaborating With Willie Nelson & More on ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ Album

Actress-singer Rita Wilson recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her 2022 album, Now & Forever: Duets, which includes collaborations with Smokey Robinson, Willie Nelson, Keith Urban, Jimmie Allen, Vince Gill, Tim McGraw and Elvis Costello on a range of classic songs, such as “Crazy Love” with Urban and “Slip Slidin’ Away” with Nelson. The album follows her 2019 project Halfway to Home.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Rita Wilson Willie Nelson See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s all cover songs from the ’70s, and sort of re-envisioned as conversations and duets.” Wilson told singer, songwriter and show host Kelly Clarkson. “I thought, ‘What if these songs were actually conversations that lovers were having with each other?'”

Asked whether she was nervous when making the ask of so many artists to be part of the album, Wilson said, “I give them the out right away, like, ‘I thought maybe you’d want to do this, but it’s okay if you don’t want to. I just don’t want to hear the ‘no,’ but I know that I might hear a ‘No.’ In this case, I’m very lucky, very humbled by everybody who was able to show up.”

The album’s co-producer, Matt Rollings, had previously worked with Nelson on Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, as well as Nelson’s Frank Sinatra tribute album, My Way.

“Willie was the first person to say yes,” she said, which prompts Clarkson to ask if Wilson hung out on Nelson’s tour bus. “I did not hang out on his bus, but this year he sent me hemp tea and coffee. He’s got his own hemp tea and coffee and he and his wife Annie sent us that for Christmas.” The Willie’s Remedy line includes a range of hemp-infused teas and coffees, as well as sparkling water, balms and tinctures.

See Wilson’s interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in the video above.